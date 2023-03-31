A peek at Inpixon (INPX): Who has invested in It?

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is -78.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $21.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -32.70% and -61.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing 6.29% at the moment leaves the stock -93.38% off its SMA200. INPX registered -98.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.18%.

The stock witnessed a -63.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.87%, and is 5.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.09% over the week and 15.78% over the month.

Inpixon (INPX) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $5.86M and $19.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.35% and -98.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.10%).

Inpixon (INPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inpixon (INPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inpixon is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year

Inpixon (INPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.89M, and float is at 14.74M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Inpixon (INPX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Inpixon (INPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.