A peek at Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL): Who has invested in It?

Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) is -53.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $9.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOCL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 67.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is 28.22% and -12.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -72.52% off its SMA200. LOCL registered -91.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.24%.

The stock witnessed a -1.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.93%, and is 41.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.21% over the week and 23.88% over the month.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $83.46M and $13.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 115.46% and -93.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.70%).

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Local Bounti Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -566.10% this year

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.25M, and float is at 38.99M with Short Float at 10.72%.

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCandless Margaret, the company’s General Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that McCandless Margaret sold 3,610 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $2272.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Local Bounti Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Nelson Mark Joseph (Director) sold a total of 9,422 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $1.15 per share for $10793.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the LOCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, Vosburg B. David (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $2.25 for $16841.0. The insider now directly holds 1,184,928 shares of Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL).