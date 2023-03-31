A peek at Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY): Who has invested in It?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) is -17.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.44% higher than the price target low of $1.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -1.49% and -6.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -78.77% off its SMA200. PGY registered -89.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.15%.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.74%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 78.92% and -97.04% from its 52-week high.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.00% this year

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 681.07M, and float is at 451.76M with Short Float at 0.97%.