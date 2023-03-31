A peek at Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Who has invested in It?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is 44.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.04 and a high of $73.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.58% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.32% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.31, the stock is 9.09% and 12.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 28.72% off its SMA200. SKY registered 23.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.62%.

The stock witnessed a 8.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.67%, and is 9.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $2.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.89 and Fwd P/E is 17.95. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.65% and 1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.70%).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 190.70% this year

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.97M, and float is at 55.94M with Short Float at 3.14%.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burkhardt Timothy A., the company’s VP & Controller. SEC filings show that Burkhardt Timothy A. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $69.12 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26066.0 shares.

Skyline Champion Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that KIMMELL JOSEPH A. (EVP) sold a total of 8,547 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $67.84 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27204.0 shares of the SKY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, LYALL JONATHAN WADE (EVP) disposed off 11,928 shares at an average price of $72.85 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 28,819 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include THOR Industries Inc. (THO) that is trading -10.12% down over the past 12 months. Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) is 20.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.