Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) is -12.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $1.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.43% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.08% higher than the price target low of $0.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 10.41% and -4.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 15.85% at the moment leaves the stock -6.23% off its SMA200. USAS registered -51.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.28%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.03%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 35.14% and -56.14% from its 52-week high.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.70% this year

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.48M, and Short Float at -.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.