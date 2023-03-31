Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Volatility At 6.85%, Should You Add A Position?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) is -25.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $41.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMLX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.69% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 41.04% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.71, the stock is -13.23% and -20.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -5.07% at the moment leaves the stock -10.03% off its SMA200. AMLX registered 73.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.20%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.69%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $22.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.60. Distance from 52-week low is 325.65% and -33.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.30%).

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.80% this year

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.49M, and float is at 49.98M with Short Float at 11.72%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morningside Venture Investment, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Morningside Venture Investment sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $30.37 per share for a total of $3.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.03 million shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) sold a total of 60,964 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $30.50 per share for $1.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.13 million shares of the AMLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) disposed off 63,448 shares at an average price of $31.91 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 7,187,314 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX).