Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Volatility At 9.92%, Should You Add A Position?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is 21.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $31.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.26% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -72.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is 30.32% and 15.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 20.36% off its SMA200. ARCT registered -28.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.96%.

The stock witnessed a 26.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.09%, and is 36.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.92% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $525.91M and $51.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.41% and -34.30% from its 52-week high.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.80% this year

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.47M, and float is at 22.82M with Short Float at 11.13%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chivukula Pad, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO. SEC filings show that Chivukula Pad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $16.07 per share for a total of $80350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Marquet Magda (Director) bought a total of 2,222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $18.00 per share for $39996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24942.0 shares of the ARCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Payne Joseph E (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.51 for $82550.0. The insider now directly holds 1,480,097 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.68% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.44% lower over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 4.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.