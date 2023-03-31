Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) is -16.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.65 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMBP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is -1.62% and -17.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -23.90% off its SMA200. AMBP registered -52.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.28%.

The stock witnessed a -12.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.13%, and is 7.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $4.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.69 and Fwd P/E is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.73% and -53.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 208.00% this year

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 597.70M, and float is at 148.81M with Short Float at 3.21%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.