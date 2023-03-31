China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) is -39.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLEU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -25.75% and -26.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -29.16% off its SMA200. CLEU registered -52.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.65%.

The stock witnessed a -29.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.46%, and is -26.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.60% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $19.61M and $4.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.05% and -79.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.40% this year

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.63M, and float is at 16.90M with Short Float at 0.55%.