Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is -2.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.94 and a high of $41.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.68% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.63% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.93, the stock is 1.13% and -3.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -9.64% off its SMA200. CWEN registered -16.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.40%.

The stock witnessed a 0.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.06%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $3.57B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 143.19. Distance from 52-week low is 6.88% and -25.99% from its 52-week high.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearway Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.28M, and float is at 81.33M with Short Float at 2.83%.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sotos Christopher S, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that Sotos Christopher S sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $35.23 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -9.49% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -13.35% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -4.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.