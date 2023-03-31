Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Volatility At 4.86%, Should You Add A Position?

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is -14.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $21.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.75, the stock is -2.86% and -15.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock -33.75% off its SMA200. HA registered -54.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.72%.

The stock witnessed a -20.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.51%, and is 15.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has around 7108 employees, a market worth around $440.30M and $2.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.09. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.61% and -59.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.41M, and float is at 50.17M with Short Float at 12.71%.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alter Aaron J, the company’s Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $11.57 per share for a total of $34714.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83189.0 shares.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Zwern Richard N (Director) sold a total of 7,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $14.02 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52340.0 shares of the HA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Snook Jonathan D. (Executive VP and COO) disposed off 3,600 shares at an average price of $14.03 for $50508.0. The insider now directly holds 141,589 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA).

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -13.69% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -29.82% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -29.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.