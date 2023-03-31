Here are the top Institutional holders of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) is 1.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.71% higher than the price target low of $0.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 23.56% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock -43.95% off its SMA200. TCRT registered -5.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.83%.

The stock witnessed a 19.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.41%, and is 39.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.93% over the week and 10.16% over the month.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $159.18M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.69% and -83.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.40%).

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.47M, and float is at 218.77M with Short Float at 10.56%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vieser Jaime, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Postma Robert W (Director) bought a total of 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.65 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.0 million shares of the TCRT stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT): Who are the competitors?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -6.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.