Here are the top Institutional holders of Franklin Covey Co. (FC) shares

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is -22.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.00 and a high of $54.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.98% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.25% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.11% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.24, the stock is -21.16% and -22.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -18.05% at the moment leaves the stock -23.91% off its SMA200. FC registered -25.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.50%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -23.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.65%, and is -20.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $500.84M and $271.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.45 and Fwd P/E is 22.75. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.59% and -33.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Covey Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.88M, and float is at 11.96M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Covey Co. (FC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) that is 31.91% higher over the past 12 months.