Here are the top Institutional holders of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) shares

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) is -62.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -2.10% and -38.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -75.56% off its SMA200. GRNA registered -95.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.52%.

The stock witnessed a -11.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.45%, and is -13.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.64% over the week and 16.69% over the month.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $70.57M and $4.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.26% and -96.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-300.70%).

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.90% this year

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.06M, and float is at 82.54M with Short Float at 3.51%.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Builders Vision, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $25.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22.35 million shares.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Walker Matthew Allen (Director) bought a total of 6,377,551 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $3.92 per share for $25.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.22 million shares of the GRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) acquired 3,061,224 shares at an average price of $3.92 for $12.0 million. The insider now directly holds 15,919,155 shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA).