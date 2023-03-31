Here are the top Institutional holders of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) shares

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) is -12.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $2.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -0.54% and -25.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 8.93% at the moment leaves the stock -24.32% off its SMA200. SPRU registered -63.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.15%.

The stock witnessed a -10.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.44%, and is -4.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.67% over the week and 10.26% over the month.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $116.35M and $24.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.83% and -64.64% from its 52-week high.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.40% this year

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.41M, and float is at 93.80M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tech Eric M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tech Eric M. sold 65,496 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $53707.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Tech Eric M. (Director) sold a total of 59,883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.75 per share for $44673.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the SPRU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Tech Eric M. (Director) disposed off 49,238 shares at an average price of $0.90 for $44265.0. The insider now directly holds 804,011 shares of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU).