Here are the top Institutional holders of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) shares

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is -2.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.63 and a high of $193.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUI stock was last observed hovering at around $137.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $162.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.66% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.7% higher than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.37, the stock is 1.82% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -5.59% off its SMA200. SUI registered -22.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.03%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.44%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has around 7594 employees, a market worth around $16.82B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.25 and Fwd P/E is 51.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.48% and -27.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Analyst Forecasts

Sun Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.20M, and float is at 122.13M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEWIS CLUNET R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEWIS CLUNET R sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $148.51 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26900.0 shares.

Sun Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Thelen Bruce (EVP) sold a total of 6,892 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $165.40 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25120.0 shares of the SUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, LEWIS CLUNET R (Director) disposed off 4,400 shares at an average price of $153.39 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 26,400 shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is trading -39.85% down over the past 12 months and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) that is -16.05% lower over the same period. UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is -39.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.