Here are the top Institutional holders of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is -19.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -9.85% and -34.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -52.81% off its SMA200. VBIV registered -81.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.76%.

The stock witnessed a -33.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.28%, and is 6.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 12.80% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $84.09M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.96% and -82.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.50%).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.26M, and float is at 204.57M with Short Float at 7.36%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -67.71% down over the past 12 months.