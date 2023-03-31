Here are the top Institutional holders of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) shares

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) is -35.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VISL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.36, the stock is -9.69% and -28.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -7.44% at the moment leaves the stock -28.56% off its SMA200. VISL registered -68.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.14%.

The stock witnessed a -25.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.37%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.51% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $16.98M and $32.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -67.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.93% and -69.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.90%).

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vislink Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.20% this year

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.42M, and float is at 43.72M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Carleton M, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Miller Carleton M bought 139,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $80179.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.58 million shares.

Vislink Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Miller Carleton M (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 111,094 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $0.49 per share for $54803.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.44 million shares of the VISL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Miller Carleton M (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 94,020 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $43465.0. The insider now directly holds 4,333,304 shares of Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL).