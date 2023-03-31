Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is -2.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.28 and a high of $99.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEE stock was last observed hovering at around $86.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.88% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.92% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.45, the stock is 3.33% and 1.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.54% off its SMA200. AEE registered -6.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.52%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.28%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) has around 9244 employees, a market worth around $21.73B and $7.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.89 and Fwd P/E is 18.47. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.97% and -12.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ameren Corporation (AEE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.00M, and float is at 257.49M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Ameren Corporation (AEE) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Ameren Corporation (AEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Diya Fadi M, the company’s SVP & CNO of Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Diya Fadi M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $84.41 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94533.0 shares.

Ameren Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Nwamu Chonda J (EVP, GC & Secretary) sold a total of 3,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $83.40 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36692.0 shares of the AEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, BAXTER WARNER L (Executive Chairman) disposed off 49,819 shares at an average price of $81.83 for $4.08 million. The insider now directly holds 207,272 shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE).

Ameren Corporation (AEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -4.16% down over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is -11.79% lower over the same period. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is -6.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.