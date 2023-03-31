Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -20.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $5.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.24, the stock is -8.74% and -29.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -41.04% off its SMA200. AMWL registered -46.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.05%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.71%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 1123 employees, a market worth around $619.05M and $277.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -97.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.19% and -58.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.83M, and float is at 187.68M with Short Float at 5.85%.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Ido, the company’s Chairman, co-CEO. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Ido sold 136,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Schoenberg Roy (President, co-CEO) sold a total of 113,686 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $2.40 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.17 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Shepardson Robert (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.36 for $47178.0. The insider now directly holds 1,091,225 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).

American Well Corporation (AMWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -39.76% lower over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 4.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.