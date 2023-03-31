Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is -0.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $32.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $28.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $33.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.08% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 12.34% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.05, the stock is -1.55% and -6.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -3.09% off its SMA200. COLD registered 0.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.17%.

The stock witnessed a -3.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.14%, and is 3.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has around 16275 employees, a market worth around $7.42B and $2.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 116.87. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.53% and -14.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.10% this year

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.59M, and float is at 268.89M with Short Float at 1.74%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snyder James C JR, the company’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $29.86 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36812.0 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that NOVOSEL THOMAS C () sold a total of 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $28.94 per share for $75331.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, NOVOSEL THOMAS C () disposed off 5,326 shares at an average price of $25.58 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,513 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD).