Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) is -11.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $30.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.72, the stock is -12.71% and -18.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -39.44% off its SMA200. DH registered -59.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.18%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.39%, and is -8.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) has around 946 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $222.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.15. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.18% and -67.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Analyst Forecasts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.00% this year

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.13M, and float is at 53.57M with Short Float at 17.98%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krantz Jason Ronald, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Krantz Jason Ronald bought 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $11.54 per share for a total of $5.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that SEA VII Management, LLC (Director) sold a total of 1,016,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $22.75 per share for $23.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.51 million shares of the DH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Winn David Randall (Director) disposed off 2,200,000 shares at an average price of $24.02 for $52.85 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH).

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -2.06% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 27.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.