Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) is -46.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRQR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $4.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.08% off the consensus price target high of $5.54 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.57% lower than the price target low of $1.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is -37.41% and -34.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing -21.03% at the moment leaves the stock 20.87% off its SMA200. PRQR registered 104.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 159.83%.

The stock witnessed a -32.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.97%, and is -42.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.31% over the week and 11.50% over the month.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $143.84M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 275.47% and -48.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.38M, and float is at 62.46M with Short Float at 2.60%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) that is trading -28.86% down over the past 12 months.