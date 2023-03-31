Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) is -16.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 71.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is -1.13% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -2.08% off its SMA200. SPRO registered -82.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.76%.

The stock witnessed a -4.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.10%, and is 5.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $71.40M and $8.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.73% and -84.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.40%).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.78M, and float is at 38.32M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahadevia Ankit, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Mahadevia Ankit sold 12,286 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $22238.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Shukla Sath (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $1.83 per share for $17372.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the SPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, JOSEPH TAMARA L (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,394 shares at an average price of $1.86 for $6313.0. The insider now directly holds 324,644 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 29.85% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -2.63% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -23.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.