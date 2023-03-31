Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Volatility At 2.51%, Should You Add A Position?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is 12.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.18 and a high of $90.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBKR stock was last observed hovering at around $81.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.61% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.88% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.11, the stock is -0.69% and -2.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. IBKR registered 19.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.29%.

The stock witnessed a -7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.54%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has around 2820 employees, a market worth around $35.46B and $4.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 13.92. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.44% and -10.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.90M, and float is at 99.51M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider Activity

A total of 169 insider transactions have happened at Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 154 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterffy Thomas, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that Peterffy Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $77.76 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.63 million shares.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Peterffy Thomas (Chairman) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $78.74 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.65 million shares of the IBKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Peterffy Thomas (Chairman) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $78.41 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 1,670,605 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -42.48% down over the past 12 months and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is 8.55% higher over the same period. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -10.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.