KT Corporation (KT) Volatility At 1.22%, Should You Add A Position?

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is -16.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.19 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $17.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 2.52% higher than the price target low of $11.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.24, the stock is -2.62% and -11.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -15.88% off its SMA200. KT registered -22.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.08%.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.25%, and is -3.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

KT Corporation (KT) has around 23371 employees, a market worth around $5.79B and $19.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.52. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.45% and -26.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

KT Corporation (KT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KT Corporation (KT) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year

KT Corporation (KT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 512.39M, and float is at 467.29M with Short Float at 0.48%.

KT Corporation (KT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) that is -59.27% lower over the past 12 months. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is -12.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.