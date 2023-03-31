N-able Inc. (NABL) Volatility At 3.32%, Should You Add A Position?

N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) is 30.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.12 and a high of $13.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NABL stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.45, the stock is 11.02% and 20.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 29.29% off its SMA200. NABL registered 42.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.00%.

The stock witnessed a 11.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.69%, and is 11.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

N-able Inc. (NABL) has around 1454 employees, a market worth around $2.46B and $371.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 146.20 and Fwd P/E is 38.87. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.64% and -3.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

N-able Inc. (NABL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for N-able Inc. (NABL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year

N-able Inc. (NABL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.33M, and float is at 179.58M with Short Float at 0.65%.

N-able Inc. (NABL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colletti Frank, the company’s Exec VP, Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Colletti Frank sold 26,316 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $11.59 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

N-able Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that O’Brien Tim James (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $11.78 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the NABL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Colletti Frank (Exec VP, Worldwide Sales) disposed off 20,242 shares at an average price of $10.34 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 278,233 shares of N-able Inc. (NABL).