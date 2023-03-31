New Big Money Means Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is -45.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $13.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.32% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -26.33% and -42.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -4.44% at the moment leaves the stock -62.49% off its SMA200. AMTX registered -81.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.10%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -41.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.67%, and is -17.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.78% over the week and 8.79% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $78.50M and $256.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.00% and -84.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.80%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.80% this year

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.31M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 22.03%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading -7.23% down over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is 0.20% higher over the same period. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -18.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.