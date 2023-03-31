New Big Money Means Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) is -15.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.76, the stock is -4.34% and -16.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -20.34% off its SMA200. IVR registered -53.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.02%.

The stock witnessed a -11.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.26%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.70. Distance from 52-week low is 12.08% and -55.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.50% this year

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.60M, and float is at 35.26M with Short Float at 10.46%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIENTZ JAMES R JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $12.86 per share for a total of $20962.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11802.0 shares.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Anzalone John (CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $1.65 per share for $24750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83178.0 shares of the IVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Phegley Richard Lee Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 12,092 shares at an average price of $1.67 for $20194.0. The insider now directly holds 28,316 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR).

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -30.17% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -26.92% lower over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -41.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.