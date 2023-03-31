New Big Money Means Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is 10.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.09 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JHG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -36.26% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.89, the stock is -0.20% and -3.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 4.86% off its SMA200. JHG registered -28.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.09%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.56 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.62% and -28.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Janus Henderson Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.90% this year

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.66M, and float is at 164.49M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sheehan Anne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sheehan Anne bought 332 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $27.11 per share for a total of $9000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 332.0 shares.

Janus Henderson Group plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that FOGO GEORGINA (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 10,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $23.29 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the JHG stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -33.76% down over the past 12 months.