New Big Money Means MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MaxCyte Inc. (NASDAQ: MXCT) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MXCT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.4% off the consensus price target high of $12.84 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 41.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is 8.46% and -3.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 6.58% at the moment leaves the stock -14.11% off its SMA200. MXCT registered -36.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.80%.

The stock witnessed a 6.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.05%, and is 16.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $476.30M and $44.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.88% and -37.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MaxCyte Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.10% this year

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.15M, and float is at 98.64M with Short Float at 2.10%.

MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOUGLAS RICHARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOUGLAS RICHARD bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $4.32 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

MaxCyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Ross Thomas M. (EVP, Global Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 11,575 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $5.77 per share for $66788.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MXCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Doerfler Douglas (President and CEO) disposed off 10,665 shares at an average price of $5.77 for $61537.0. The insider now directly holds 333,197 shares of MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT).