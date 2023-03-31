New Big Money Means Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is -14.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.73 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.01, the stock is -6.53% and -11.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.56% off its SMA200. NWBI registered -14.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.15%.

The stock witnessed a -12.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.66%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2088 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $448.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.45 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.39% and -21.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.42M, and float is at 125.76M with Short Float at 8.74%.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Laws Richard K, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Counsel. SEC filings show that Laws Richard K sold 2,348 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.97 per share for a total of $30454.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47580.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Reitzes Mark T. (SEVP, Commercial Banking) bought a total of 770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $12.92 per share for $9947.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33240.0 shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Reitzes Mark T. (SEVP, Commercial Banking) acquired 1,959 shares at an average price of $12.75 for $24972.0. The insider now directly holds 32,470 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) that is -19.48% lower over the past 12 months.