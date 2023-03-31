New Big Money Means Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) is -4.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $15.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $11.63, the stock is 0.88% and -3.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -6.94% off its SMA200. NVG registered -18.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.36%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.86%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.74% over the week and 0.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.19% and -22.78% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.52M, and float is at 213.52M with Short Float at 0.03%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.