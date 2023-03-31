New Big Money Means Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) is -28.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $9.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.85% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -0.02% and -13.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -13.93% off its SMA200. WTTR registered -22.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.78%.

The stock witnessed a -12.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.82%, and is 5.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $834.65M and $1.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.25 and Fwd P/E is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.04% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 205.50% this year

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.44M, and float is at 75.94M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Szymanski Brian, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Szymanski Brian sold 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $8.35 per share for a total of $17952.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89422.0 shares.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -15.56% down over the past 12 months and Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is -10.63% lower over the same period. DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is -9.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.