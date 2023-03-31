New Big Money Means Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is 19.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.58 and a high of $108.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXRH stock was last observed hovering at around $107.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.39% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -20.29% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.26, the stock is 3.23% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 15.64% off its SMA200. TXRH registered 27.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.79%.

The stock witnessed a 6.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.29%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $4.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.75. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.86% and -0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.95M, and float is at 66.50M with Short Float at 6.77%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WIDMER KATHY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WIDMER KATHY sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $105.46 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15700.0 shares.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Tobin Regina A. (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 2,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $103.84 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13248.0 shares of the TXRH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Warfield Curtis (Director) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $104.74 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 13,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH).

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 14.53% up over the past 12 months and Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is 0.90% higher over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -2.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.