New Big Money Means Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) is -72.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TIVC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -10.57% and -52.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -86.75% off its SMA200. TIVC registered -89.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.67%.

The stock witnessed a -12.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.97%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.78% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $5.53M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.63% and -93.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Analyst Forecasts

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.68M, and float is at 6.66M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.