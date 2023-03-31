Niu Technologies (NIU) Volatility At 4.17%, Should You Add A Position?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is -23.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $11.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $38.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.02% off the consensus price target high of $44.63 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 87.07% higher than the price target low of $31.01 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is 3.29% and -11.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -21.31% off its SMA200. NIU registered -61.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.48%.

The stock witnessed a -4.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.13%, and is 5.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Niu Technologies (NIU) has around 702 employees, a market worth around $305.76M and $464.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.57. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.03% and -63.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Niu Technologies (NIU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Niu Technologies (NIU) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Niu Technologies is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.60% this year

Niu Technologies (NIU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.11M, and float is at 68.57M with Short Float at 1.15%.

Niu Technologies (NIU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -46.72% down over the past 12 months.