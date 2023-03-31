NOW Inc. (DNOW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is -13.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $14.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.64% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is -3.04% and -12.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -6.08% off its SMA200. DNOW registered -0.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.37%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.60%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 4.09% over the month.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) has around 2425 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.56. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.80% and -26.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NOW Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1720.00% this year

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.00M, and float is at 108.95M with Short Float at 1.83%.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at NOW Inc. (DNOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times.

NOW Inc. (DNOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) that is trading 11.27% up over the past 12 months.