PagerDuty Inc. (PD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is 23.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $37.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $32.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.97% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -9.23% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.77, the stock is 7.43% and 9.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 25.59% off its SMA200. PD registered -13.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.63%.

The stock witnessed a 10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.31%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $370.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.26. Profit margin for the company is -35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.97% and -13.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.50M, and float is at 82.19M with Short Float at 8.92%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tejada Jennifer, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tejada Jennifer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $31.64 per share for a total of $2.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that WEBB SHELLEY (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 582 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $30.04 per share for $17483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, WEBB SHELLEY (SVP and General Counsel) disposed off 1,401 shares at an average price of $30.06 for $42114.0. The insider now directly holds 137,539 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -29.20% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -29.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.