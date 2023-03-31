REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) is -20.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.63 and a high of $35.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.18% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -29.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.08, the stock is -14.28% and -18.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -27.07% off its SMA200. RGNX registered -45.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.71%.

The stock witnessed a -25.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.95%, and is -9.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $791.00M and $112.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.95% and -49.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -323.10% this year

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.30M, and float is at 39.98M with Short Float at 11.11%.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAKOLA STEVE, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that PAKOLA STEVE sold 3,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $69559.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12175.0 shares.

REGENXBIO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $30.24 per share for $72573.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,280 shares at an average price of $35.19 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 137,560 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX).