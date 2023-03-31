S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is 1.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $279.32 and a high of $423.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPGI stock was last observed hovering at around $338.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.14%.

Currently trading at $341.27, the stock is 1.48% and -3.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -1.17% off its SMA200. SPGI registered -18.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.42%.

The stock witnessed a 1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.54%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has around 39950 employees, a market worth around $109.14B and $11.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.51 and Fwd P/E is 23.75. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.18% and -19.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Analyst Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.10M, and float is at 318.68M with Short Float at 1.30%.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Douglas L., the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Peterson Douglas L. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $360.52 per share for a total of $2.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

S&P Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Saha Saugata (President, Commodity Insights) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $365.33 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2587.0 shares of the SPGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Saha Saugata (President, Commodity Insights) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $369.47 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 3,337 shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading -11.39% down over the past 12 months and Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is 19.62% higher over the same period. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is 6.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.