Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 17.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.02 and a high of $391.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $375.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $425.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $467.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 3.61% higher than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $375.94, the stock is 1.83% and 3.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 12.71% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 10.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.05%.

The stock witnessed a 4.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.23%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $57.69B and $5.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.14 and Fwd P/E is 31.05. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.42% and -3.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synopsys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.40M, and float is at 151.48M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kankanwadi Sudhindra, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Kankanwadi Sudhindra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $361.08 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16723.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that RUNKEL JOHN F JR (GC & Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 3,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $353.91 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25112.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Ghazi Sassine (President and COO) disposed off 29,136 shares at an average price of $329.93 for $9.61 million. The insider now directly holds 52,609 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading -13.67% down over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is -6.60% lower over the same period. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -9.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.