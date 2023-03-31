The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is -23.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $22.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -40.31% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.12, the stock is -12.49% and -29.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.35% off its SMA200. AAN registered -58.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.32%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -36.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.43%, and is -0.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) has around 10060 employees, a market worth around $277.16M and $2.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.08. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.29% and -59.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.20% this year

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.76M, and float is at 29.81M with Short Float at 6.18%.