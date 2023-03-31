U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Volatility At 0.54%, Should You Add A Position?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) is 230.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $6.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.76% off the consensus price target high of $6.15 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -99.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.98, the stock is 89.63% and 164.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 146.16% off its SMA200. USX registered 40.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 132.68%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 280.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 304.05%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.54% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has around 9397 employees, a market worth around $314.97M and $2.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 90.61. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 347.94% and -0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -511.40% this year

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.60M, and float is at 28.29M with Short Float at 3.26%.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pate Lisa M, the company’s Trustee & Managing GP. SEC filings show that Pate Lisa M sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.01 million shares.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Johnson Bryan A. (Chief Transformation Officer) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $2.96 per share for $22199.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41278.0 shares of the USX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Harwell Nathan H (EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec.) disposed off 10,097 shares at an average price of $3.12 for $31489.0. The insider now directly holds 71,820 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX).