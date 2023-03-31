UGI Corporation (UGI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -8.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.19 and a high of $44.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $33.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.4% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.91% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.96, the stock is -3.54% and -9.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -10.52% off its SMA200. UGI registered -7.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.01%.

The stock witnessed a -8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.41%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $7.01B and $10.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.34. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.88% and -23.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.93M, and float is at 208.38M with Short Float at 2.17%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERMANCE FRANK S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERMANCE FRANK S sold 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $38.84 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Gaudiosi Monica M (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $35.31 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61109.0 shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Perreault Roger (President & CEO) disposed off 16,341 shares at an average price of $35.01 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 37,560 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -4.16% down over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is -12.23% lower over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is -6.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.