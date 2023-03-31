Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) is -8.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $4.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UROY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.34% higher than the price target low of $4.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 1.56% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -12.56% off its SMA200. UROY registered -43.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.02%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.68%, and is 6.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.95% and -52.61% from its 52-week high.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.58M, and float is at 81.59M with Short Float at 0.93%.