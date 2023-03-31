Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is -26.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.93% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -2.14% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is -14.99% and -26.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -43.70% off its SMA200. VERV registered -43.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.53%.

The stock witnessed a -21.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.60%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $879.88M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.64% and -66.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.10%).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.55M, and float is at 55.52M with Short Float at 24.67%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bellinger Andrew, the company’s CSO & CMO. SEC filings show that Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $22.95 per share for a total of $19852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6629.0 shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Dorval Allison (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $22.10 per share for $12243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2186.0 shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) disposed off 97,166 shares at an average price of $31.14 for $3.03 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -13.68% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.85% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -23.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.