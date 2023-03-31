Which institution holds the most shares in Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) is -67.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BSFC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 94.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -22.13% and -47.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.52 million and changing -18.03% at the moment leaves the stock -83.47% off its SMA200. BSFC registered -93.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -21.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.25%, and is -17.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.21% over the week and 17.21% over the month.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $3.33M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.15% and -94.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.60%).

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.40% this year

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.17M, and float is at 9.86M with Short Float at 10.30%.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Guzy Jeffrey J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Guzy Jeffrey J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $970.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33409.0 shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 14 that Ringstad Trond K. (Director) bought a total of 4,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 14 and was made at $0.96 per share for $3950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20306.0 shares of the BSFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Ringstad Trond K. (Director) acquired 1,104 shares at an average price of $0.91 for $1000.0. The insider now directly holds 16,211 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC).