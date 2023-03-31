Which institution holds the most shares in Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) is -4.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GROY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.63% off the consensus price target high of $8.75 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.8% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is 4.57% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 4.72% at the moment leaves the stock -11.54% off its SMA200. GROY registered -43.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.76%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $318.06M and $3.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.56% and -50.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.90M, and float is at 94.32M with Short Float at 0.46%.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that is -7.22% lower over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -15.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.