Which institution holds the most shares in Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is -26.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.42 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HWC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.62% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 17.19% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.61, the stock is -11.62% and -23.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -26.84% off its SMA200. HWC registered -35.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.51%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.95%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has around 3627 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.96 and Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.46% and -37.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.85M, and float is at 84.90M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ziluca Christopher S, the company’s Chief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Ziluca Christopher S sold 1,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $53.11 per share for a total of $96713.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18314.0 shares.

Hancock Whitney Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Knight Cecil W. Jr (Chief Banking Officer) sold a total of 6,675 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $50.12 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30240.0 shares of the HWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Exnicios Joseph S (President-Hancock Whitney Bank) disposed off 2,540 shares at an average price of $55.57 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 21,557 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -14.36% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -32.94% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -21.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.